Mosh pit erupts at Denny’s in California, restaurant damaged

(CNN/WJBF) – Apparently having a rock concert at Denny’s is a thing.

One California teen threw a birthday party over the weekend at a Denny’s in Orange County, California.

After a mosh pit broke out, some of the restaurant’s furniture was broken.

According to one attendee, the 17-year-old who organized the show did it for a friend’s birthday party.

The performing band caught wind of what happened and helped launch a go-fund-me to help him pay for the damages.

It was successful and the Denny’s has been made whole.

According to “Mashable,” hard-core bands performing at Denny’s became a thing last year when video of a 2013 show at one of the restaurants re-surfaced.

“Eater” reports this particular Denny’s didn’t know the rented space would be used to host such a show.