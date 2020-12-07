Mario Lopez will play Colonel Sanders in KFC-Lifetime original movie ‘A Recipe for Seduction’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken is frying up a batch of drama for Lifetime, with the premiere of its first original mini-movie, “A Recipe for Seduction.”
The movie will feature former “Saved By the Bell” star and current “Extra” host Mario Lopez as the franchise’s iconic Colonel Sanders character, based on its founder. The poster features Lopez with salt-and-peppered hair, glasses and a beard.
While the plot has yet to be released, the film’s poster promises finger-licking intrigue: “We all have our secrets, his just happens to be a recipe for seduction.”
The original Colonel Sanders was named Harland David Sanders, who founded the company during the Great Depression. The first franchise location opened in 1952.
The film debuts Sunday at noon on Lifetime.
