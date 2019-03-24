Man admits to putting LSD in coworkers' drinks
(CNN) - Authorities in Arnold, Missouri say a 19-year-old Enterprise employee dosed his coworkers with LSD.
He reportedly said he did it because they had "negative energy."
"I can't believe it, it's ridiculous. I just can't understand why anyone would think about something like that," David Brading, an Arnold resident said.
The employee was arrested on Monday. The police were called to an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location on Jeffco Boulevard in Arnold after workers started feeling funny.
A 19-year old worker admitted to putting LSD in a couple of co-workers' water bottles and in a third worker's coffee cup.
He wanted to mellow out the workplace but instead, two workers suddenly started feeling dizzy and shaky.
"You're going to have an increased heart rate, temperature, uh, higher blood pressure. It's been described as causing the shakes or tremors before,” Sergeant Tony Dennis said.
Sergeant Tony Dennis is the Task Force Commander of the Jefferson County Municipal Enforcement Group. He says LSD has faded in popularity but is still around.
"You can also just use that liquid form to ingest it orally with drops under the tongue or you can put some drops in somebody's drink," Sergeant Dennis said.
Two employees were taken to the hospital to be checked out and were okay when the LSD wore off.
No charges are expected until after lab tests are done on the bottles of water.
Lab tests are being done on the water the workers drank.
When those tests come back, the man accused of dosing the drinks could face charges of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree assault.
