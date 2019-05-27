Hidden Valley Ranch launches Ranch-themed summer line

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CNN - How much do you love Hidden Valley Ranch dressing?

So much so that you'd actually wear it?

Hidden Valley has launched an entire line of Ranch-inspired merchandise for the summer.

It's called the "Hidden Valley Summer Ranch Shop."

And the clothing line includes a tote bag, bathing suit, inflatable Ranch dressing bottle pool float, swimwear and beach towel.

All of the items seen can be purchased online at Hidden Valley's website.