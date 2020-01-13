Florida fisherman catches 350 pound grouper

(CNN) — A man in Florida has a fish story to tell, and it’s a whopper!

But this one is true.

The fisherman caught a Warsaw grouper weighing 350 pounds.

It was caught with a hook and line in December in roughly 600 feet of water.

Biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates the fish is 50 years old.

That makes it the oldest sample they’ve ever collected for their program.

Warsaw groupers can grow nearly eight feet long and can weigh up to nearly 600 pounds.

The largest one ever caught in Florida was about 440 pounds.