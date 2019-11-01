A Sheriff in Indiana found a snake around a dead woman’s neck

LAFAYETTE, In (CNN) – Indiana state police are investigating the strange case of a woman who may have been killed by her pet snake.

Wednesday night, the body of the 36-year old was found with an eight foot python wrapped around her neck.

The home houses 140 snakes.

The Benton County Sheriff discovered the victim and called for an ambulance.

The sheriff owns the reptile home and is apparently a snake enthusiast himself.

Medics arrived and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

The victim owned 20 snakes who were housed at the facility.

It is presumed that she was killed by one of her pets, an eight foot Reticulated Python.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the official cause of death.