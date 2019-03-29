Weird News

Skip to content
Customer calls police after Taco Bell runs out of taco shells
Ohio Sheriff: Woman Broke into Home, Petted the Family Dog, Washed the Dishes and Left
Florida man sentenced after smuggling turtles in candy wrappers
Man traps himself in hole dug to spy on his ex
Deputies: Florida man smoked meth, attacked mattress in fit of jealous rage
Man busted driving with mannequin in carpool lane
North Carolina mom charged for having meth near baby bottle
Iowa man in jail, for trying to take internet domain at gunpoint
Easter Bunny gets into fight in Orlando
Indiana sewer project unearths trove of mastodon bones
Police: Naked 67-year-old stranger found drinking juice in North Nashville home
Dog euthanized after sexually assaulted by man
Kim Kardashian aims to become lawyer in 3 years, starts apprenticeship at SF-based firm
McDonald’s introduces McPickle burger for April Fools Day
Mexican Drug Lord, El Chapo, to Release Clothing Line