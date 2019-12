Miami (AP) - Celebrities including Diplo, Playboi Carti and PnB Rock paid tribute to slain Florida rapper XXXTentacion during the week of Art Basel Miami.

Some fans waited in line for hours to ensure entrance to the posthumous album release party Thursday, hoping to be the first to hear XXXTentacion's Bad Vibes Forever. Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Noah Cyrus and Tory Lanez appear on the album.