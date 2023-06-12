Ga (WJBF) Business was getting done at the south Augusta customer service center, even though the computer system is still not functioning at 100 percent.

“It was an in an out process I went in and signed the papers, and they got copies of My ID and said my service would be turned on tomorrow,” said Monique Perry.

At the south Augusta tax office, the computer system reboot is being tested so still no properly taxes are being paid at the city satellite offices but that is expected to change soon.

Chris Johnson/Richmond County Tax Commissioner

“For property operations you still need to come down here to the Municipal Building but sometime during the week we’re very optimistic you’ll be able to do it there as well,” said Tax Commissioner Chris Johnson.

It’s been three weeks since the cyber-attack on the Augusta computer system.

The ransomware group Blackbyte claiming credit, and putting stolen city data on the internet, and some alarming some taxpayers.

“I’m very concerned about it I mean there is so much stuff they can get in there and find out about politics government and you know it’s scary it’s really scary because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Mindy Baldwin.

“So, what do we do about it though knowing that they have that information is there any kind of way any prevention that they have for that, said Perry.

Augusta has hired Mullen Coughlin, a Pennsylvania based cyber security law

nd a cyber security consulting firm to respond to the attack.

A city press release Friday said a forensic investigation is underway to determine if sensitive data was impacted and that anyone who’s data was impacted will be notified.