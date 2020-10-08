Webster Detention Center visitation suspension

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Beginning on October 12th, 2020, the Visitation Center at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center will be receiving upgrades to the computer system and are expected to be completed in as little as three weeks.

During this time however, visitation privileges will be suspended until further notice.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to please be patient as they strive to improve the facility.

