WEB EXCLUSIVE: Pastor Clifton Nobles talks from drugs to dreams

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Pastor Clifton Nobles is the President of 143 Ministries International. I first spoke with him via phone after one of his church members reached out to us regarding an issue with local government and his recovery homes for addicts. We had a very lengthy conversation.

Pastor Nobles wants to bring awareness to the major drug epidemic in the CSRA. He agreed to sit down with NewChannel 6 and talk about his passionate work in this community, using the traditional AA program with an extra dose of Jesus Christ, to turn people from their addictions.

The interview addresses his life as a drug seller and addict. He talks about his road to recovery and how he used that time to also learn how recovery works so that he could help others.

Nobles runs Katherine’s Way and Immanuel’s House, two programs for women and men to work through their addiction issues and emerge as sober, Christ led individuals.

Photojournalist: Mark Gaskins