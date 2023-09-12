AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A social media post indicate this beloved restaurant COULD soon close its doors.

Villa Europa, located at 3044 Deans Bridge Road, has called Augusta home for almost 50 years.

The restaurant released the following statement to NewsChannel 6 Tuesday morning:

The end is not here yet, but it’s knocking on our building daily. We will hold on as long as we can in this location. However, between this forgotten side of town and the many struggles of having an old flat roof there is only so much that we can continue to spend our time and money on. We have loved our ‘southside’ family of nearly 50 years and they will always be a part of who we are, but there comes a time when enough is enough. The future is unclear at this moment and we hope that people will continue to love us back wherever we may end up. Villa Europa

They also say that they’re trying to find a new home to relocate to, but they’re unsure if/when that will happen.

Painting by Randy lambeth

The family-owned restaurant wanted to remind the CSRA that they’ll be at the “German” tent this weekend for 2023 Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival.

They are set to host the final Oktoberfest Sunday, October 15th, and although reservations are waitlist only right now, they will keep a festive atmosphere all month long.

Villa Europa is also a sponsor of the inaugural Bath Gardens Oktoberfest on September 29th and 30th in Blythe. They’ll be providing free pretzels to all the kids that get wristbands and their food truck will be the only German food there! Click here for more information.