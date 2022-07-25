AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Board members and parents are speaking out about the recently released Georgia Milestone Test Scores. NewsChannel 6 compared those test scores to previous years.

“We made some progress,” said School Board Member Venus Cain.



Georgia Milestone test scores now out to the public. This year the Richmond County School System scored 56 percent below average.



“We still have a lot of work to do,” said Cain.



Last year, Richmond County students scored 55 percent below average. School Board member Wayne Frazier attributes the previous scores partially to the COVID 19 pandemic.



“We had to pivot three or four different times as it relates to learning at home, learning in school and back and forth with that type of situation,” said School Board Member Dr. Frazier.

But test results show students improved from 2019, before the pandemic. That’s when students scored 75 percent below average at that time.

“And I think during the pandemic teachers had to work hard and students had to work hard and when those students came back into the classroom I think there was a mad push to get these students to where we needed to get them and it shows,” said Cain.

Frazier says if we want to see progression in our school system, the community will have to get more involved.

Monique Braswell is a community activist and parent in Richmond County. She says students just don’t understand this curriculum.

Braswell says, “Alot of it is the way that new curriculum is made up of. They’re rushing this stuff down our kids throats that’s number one. You expect them to just come in and get it overnight. Everybody’s brain don’t work like that. Everybody’s parents brains don’t work like that.”