“We felt great support,” downtown Augusta business improving since the pandemic began

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— Some downtown business owners say business now is busier and better than even before the pandemic hit in 2020. They say it’s all thanks to people coming out and supporting local businesses.

“We’re busier than ever. I think we did double sales from before we closed and after,” Evan Grantski said.

Grantski owns Grantski records in downtown Augusta. He had to close the doors from March to June of 2020. He says when he reopened, business began booming like never before.

“I guess people were trying to support local as well as people were bored at home and wanted to get records to play at home,” Grantski said.

Other businesses had similar experiences with feeling the support of locals. Catherine Alexander of Art on Broad says people started venturing to the store from all over the area after the lock down was lifted.

“Once things reopened, we found that a lot of people were going out to just explore. They had been locked down and they were coming from outlying areas like Grovetown, Thomson and even Evans, and they were discovering downtown,” Alexander said.

She says people are consciously supporting local businesses now more than ever.

“We felt great support. People come in and make a point to even tell us that they really are trying to be aware and support local businesses,” Alexander said. “It means the world just that they’re making a point to try and support, not only a local business, but when they come into our store local artists and that goes a long way.”

There are big changes on the way for downtown Augusta. According to the Department of Traffic and Engineering, the parking pits are no longer safe or up to standard. They will be removed and replaced with parallel parking spaces.

There will also be bike lanes and more green areas.

The plans must be finalized by the end of the year—and construction will begin in late 2023 or early 2024.