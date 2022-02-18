“We don’t want to have any accidents,” School bus driver shortage becoming a safety hazard for students and drivers

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – A local school bus driver is speaking out about the shortage of workers.

She says it not only impacting their safety but the students’ safety as well.

“We do have people coming in, training to be bus drivers, but a lot of them, when they come in and see what’s going on they leave us,” said Yolanda T. Brown, a bus driver for Richmond County Schools.



Richmond County School bus drivers say they’re tired.

“Because we don’t work just 7 and half hours, eight hours a day we’re working more than that. You’ll hear on the news and hear parents complain that we don’t get those kids to school until 10 o clock in the morning. That’s because we’re having to go and take our original route to school, then we have to go back and get another route, Then we may have to go to another school and help them with their route,” said Brown.



Yolanda T. Brown, is also the President of the local Transit Workers Union. She says these driver shortages are nothing new, but since covid hit, the shortage has gotten even worse over the past few years.

She says, “Pay is our number one issue, why we lose our drivers.



And on top of that, is also the number of drivers that have retired this past year, but Brown says this shortage isn’t just hitting Augusta, it’s everywhere, but the problem still revolves around pay.

“You have some counties who are actually taking care of that issue and I’m going to speak on Georgia. Gwinnett County is offering more than what we’re offering. Columbia County our neighbor, they offer more for our drivers just to start than we do. Some counties are offering bonuses, sign on bonuses,” she said.



Brown says during the summer, drivers will get 25 dollars an hour, While during the school year drivers will only get around 17 dollars an hour. Right now Richmond County has around 16 vacant positions, but the heavy workload is starting to become a safety hazard not only for drivers but for students as well.

She says, “We don’t want to have any accidents and if I can’t focus on what I’m doing, all it takes is that one car to cut us off and we’re done.”



Brown says the drivers are constantly praying that they and their students make it to their destination in one piece.

“If were so exhausted and we cant focus and we’re dozing off, that’s our fault, we’re going to be at fault for that. We have drives that say to each other, pray for me because I almost just slipped off here and hit that car. That’s what we do we pray for each other all day and some of us have kids that pray for us too,” she said.

The Transportation Department is hosting a transportation fair at their headquarters on Mike Padgett Highway on February 24th from 8:30 am until 5 pm.