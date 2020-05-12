Waynesboro schedules “I Run & Walk with Maud” event

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF) – The City of Waynesboro has scheduled an event to honor the life of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery was fatally shot in Brunswick on February 23rd after a pursuit by Gregory and Travis McMichael, a white father and son, who told police they thought he was a burglar. The men were arrested more than two months later and charged with felony murder.

The “I Run & Walk with Maud” event is scheduled for Saturday, May 16th at 10:00am.

It will begin on Brentwood Drive at Huddle House and proceed to Old Court House for a presentation and balloon release.

Participants are asked to please wear a mask and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

