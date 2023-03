WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a runaway juvenile.

Horance Johnson is approximately 5’7, 160lbs. and was last seen wearing all black with white shoes.

Johnson is believed to be in the Waynesboro area.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson or his location is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-526-5013 or 706-554-8029.

Callers may remain anonymous.