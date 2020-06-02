Waynesboro PD looking for man accused of Cruelty to Children

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for Michael McCladdie.

The 27-year old is wanted for Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree and Battery.

That incident occurred May 30th, 2020.

McCladdie is known to visit 2119 Lumpkin Road L-2 (In Richmond County) and several addresses in Burke County and the City of Waynesboro (704 Pine Trails Waynesboro, Georgia).

McCladdie is described as a black male, standing at 5’7 in height, weighing in at 150 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of McCladdie are asked notify the Waynesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-8029 or their respected law enforcement agency.

Callers may remain anonymous.

