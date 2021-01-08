Waynesboro PD looking for a missing person

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

34-year old Tremaine Demarkus Brown was seeking medical attention on Thursday January 7th,at the Burke County Medical Center, when he walked out of the Medical Center against doctors advice.

Mr. Brown has a history of suicidal thoughts and could be a harm to himself.

He’s described as a black male, 6’02 in height, and 212 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to notify the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8029 or the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

Callers may remain anonymous.