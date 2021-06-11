Waynesboro P.D. searching for Armed Robbery suspect

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an Armed Robbery suspect.

On Friday June 11th, at 3:25 a.m. the man pictured entered the Sunoco Station located at 740 East 7th Street, brandished a semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash.



Courtesy of: Waynesboro Police Department

He then fled the scene on foot running towards East 7th Street.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male with a slender build, with a dark mole on the upper side portion of his nose, possible black facial hair, wearing a blue hoodie with A&A in white lettering printed on the back. He also had on blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to notify the Waynesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-8029.

Callers may remain anonymous.