Waynesboro P.D. searching for Aggravated Assault suspect

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Police Department is currently searching for 27-year old Mack Cooper.

Cooper is wanted for an Aggravated Assault that occurred on Saturday May 15th around 3:40 p.m. on the 700 block of Dowell Avenue.

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cooper.

Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Cooper is asked to notify the Waynesboro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

Callers may remain anonymous.