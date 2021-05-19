Waynesboro Mayor taking leave of absence

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF) – In the Waynesboro City Council Meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Greg Carswell announced to leaders and public he would be taking a leave of absence.

The brief statement by the Mayor indicated he wanted to take care of “legal issues” surrounding his personal life. Mayor Carswell was arrested in Bulloch County in June of 2020 on felony charges of theft by deception and identity theft.

After the arrest Mayor Carswell issued a statement saying he was innocent of the charges, but a Bulloch County grand jury has issued an indictment on the Mayor. (To see full indictment, click here.)

Mayor Carswell also told council members, his family has been dealt another blow recently finding out that his son will require surgery sometime soon. Mayor Carswell did not expand on the health of his son, just asked the community for continued prayers during this difficult time with his family.

Before leaving the council meeting to begin the absence, Carswell assured the community that he was leaving the business of the City of Waynesboro in the capable hands of Vice Mayor James Jones and the rest of the elected council leadership.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to follow this story and bring you developments as they are made available.