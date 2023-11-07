LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A temporary water shut-off has been announced for a portion of Lincoln County.

This shut off will affect residents in the southern portion of Lincoln County.

Water service will be temporarily shut off on Tuesday, November 7, from around 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., though the duration depends on the length of repair time.

Officials say this is to allow workers to complete an emergency repair on a broken water valve at the water tank on Double Branches near Augusta Highway/Highway 47.

Once repairs are done, water service will be restored.

Officials say that water may be discolored after service is restored, for a short period of time but should clear up quickly. If it doesn’t clear up, you’re asked to contact Lincoln County Public Works at (706) 359-5523.

For any further questions or concerns, please contact the Water Department (706) 359-5523 during regular business hours and after-hours at (706) 359-4118

Roads Impacted by the Water Shut-Off: