LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A temporary water shut-off has been announced for a portion of Lincoln County.
This shut off will affect residents in the southern portion of Lincoln County.
Water service will be temporarily shut off on Tuesday, November 7, from around 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., though the duration depends on the length of repair time.
Officials say this is to allow workers to complete an emergency repair on a broken water valve at the water tank on Double Branches near Augusta Highway/Highway 47.
Once repairs are done, water service will be restored.
Officials say that water may be discolored after service is restored, for a short period of time but should clear up quickly. If it doesn’t clear up, you’re asked to contact Lincoln County Public Works at (706) 359-5523.
For any further questions or concerns, please contact the Water Department (706) 359-5523 during regular business hours and after-hours at (706) 359-4118
Roads Impacted by the Water Shut-Off:
- Apache Drive
- Ashmore Barden Road
- Augusta Highway/Highway 47 – all customers south of Partridge Town Road
- Barden Bend
- Bass Road
- Beaver Run N
- Beaver Run S
- Bonner Road
- Camp Daniel Marshall Road
- Cherokee Country Club Road
- Cherokee Drive South
- Colbi Lane
- Comanche Circle
- Dixie Lane
- Dogwood Drive
- Dogwood Drive Extension
- Double Branches Road
- Elam Drive
- Elm Drove
- Fiester Lane
- Fleming Lake Court
- Fred R Prater Parkway
- Guillebeau Road
- Hiawassee Circle
- Hidden Lake Court
- Highway 220 East from Cliatt Crossing to Long Cove Subdivision
- Highway 220 West from Cliatt Crossing to Wells Road
- Holloway Road
- Indian Cove Road
- Indigo Court
- L&N Road
- Lake Circle
- Lake Drive
- Lakeside Drive
- Maple Court
- Maxim Road
- Melvin Norman Road
- Mosley Road
- Murray Jones Circle
- Nathania Farm Road
- Nez Perce Trail
- Oak Drive
- Overlook Road
- Owen Road
- Pine Cove Drive
- Planation Circle
- Planation Lane
- Planation Place
- Planation Point Road
- Pleasant View Circle
- Pleasant View Drive
- Point Lane
- Poland Road
- Poplar Drive
- Price Reese Road
- Prices Road
- Pueblo Court
- Red Bud Drive
- Ralph Goolsby Road
- Roberts Way
- S Cherokee Court
- Sally Ann Court
- Savannah Way
- Serenity Point Road
- Sherman Lane
- Sioux Court
- Sullivan Road
- Surry Chase
- Tankersley Road
- Tanner Road
- Tara Court
- Thomas Lane Post Road
- Trulock Road
- Turner Drive
- Water Oak Drive
- Water View Drive
- Water Way
- Well Creek Drive
- West Lake Drive
- White Oak Road