LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A temporary water shut-off has been announced for a portion of Lincoln County.

This shut off will affect residents in the southern portion of Lincoln County.

Water service will be temporarily shut off on Tuesday, November 7, from around 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., though the duration depends on the length of repair time.

Officials say this is to allow workers to complete an emergency repair on a broken water valve at the water tank on Double Branches near Augusta Highway/Highway 47.

Once repairs are done, water service will be restored.

Officials say that water may be discolored after service is restored, for a short period of time but should clear up quickly. If it doesn’t clear up, you’re asked to contact Lincoln County Public Works at (706) 359-5523.

For any further questions or concerns, please contact the Water Department (706) 359-5523 during regular business hours and after-hours at (706) 359-4118

Roads Impacted by the Water Shut-Off:

  • Apache Drive
  • Ashmore Barden Road
  • Augusta Highway/Highway 47 – all customers south of Partridge Town Road
  • Barden Bend
  • Bass Road
  • Beaver Run N
  • Beaver Run S
  • Bonner Road
  • Camp Daniel Marshall Road
  • Cherokee Country Club Road
  • Cherokee Drive South
  • Colbi Lane
  • Comanche Circle
  • Dixie Lane
  • Dogwood Drive
  • Dogwood Drive Extension
  • Double Branches Road
  • Elam Drive
  • Elm Drove
  • Fiester Lane
  • Fleming Lake Court
  • Fred R Prater Parkway
  • Guillebeau Road
  • Hiawassee Circle
  • Hidden Lake Court
  • Highway 220 East from Cliatt Crossing to Long Cove Subdivision
  • Highway 220 West from Cliatt Crossing to Wells Road
  • Holloway Road
  • Indian Cove Road
  • Indigo Court
  • L&N Road
  • Lake Circle
  • Lake Drive
  • Lakeside Drive
  • Maple Court
  • Maxim Road
  • Melvin Norman Road
  • Mosley Road
  • Murray Jones Circle
  • Nathania Farm Road
  • Nez Perce Trail
  • Oak Drive
  • Overlook Road
  • Owen Road
  • Pine Cove Drive
  • Planation Circle
  • Planation Lane
  • Planation Place
  • Planation Point Road
  • Pleasant View Circle
  • Pleasant View Drive
  • Point Lane
  • Poland Road
  • Poplar Drive
  • Price Reese Road
  • Prices Road
  • Pueblo Court
  • Red Bud Drive
  • Ralph Goolsby Road
  • Roberts Way
  • S Cherokee Court
  • Sally Ann Court
  • Savannah Way
  • Serenity Point Road
  • Sherman Lane
  • Sioux Court
  • Sullivan Road
  • Surry Chase
  • Tankersley Road
  • Tanner Road
  • Tara Court
  • Thomas Lane Post Road
  • Trulock Road
  • Turner Drive
  • Water Oak Drive
  • Water View Drive
  • Water Way
  • Well Creek Drive
  • West Lake Drive
  • White Oak Road