AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Residents in the city of Aiken will soon pay more for water.

City council has approved raising the fee for water and sewer rates.

In a second reading, it passed unanimously 7 to zero.

It’s about a $12.00 to $30.00 increase per year for water.

Sewer goes up about one dollar to $2.50.

The new rate officially begins July 1st.