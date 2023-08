AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A water rescue took place after a single vehicle collision that ended up in Horse Creek.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the driver ran off the road along Anthony Drive just South of Highway 1.

Authorities the vehicle went into Horse Creek.

According to dispatch traffic, kayakers are helping to get the person/people out of the vehicle in the water.

There are no reported injuries.

Count on News Channel 6 for more details as we get it into our newsroom.