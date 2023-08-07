GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County neighborhood should return to normal after a water main break shut a portion of it down.

There was major concern after a sidewalk collapse on Sylvan Lake Drive at Stirling Bridge Road near Ivy Falls Subdivision in Grovetown.

NewsChannel 6 reported during the early afternoon, that crews were working to fix it. And that the work would hopefully prevent the road from actually collapsing.

Later we caught up with the Columbia County Water Utility Director to find out whether the predicted storm could impact the the road.

“This shouldn’t be related to any weather,” said Stacey Gordon. “We’re not sure yet. We have the hole dug up. We’re trying to analyze it and see what’s going on.”

Just a handful of homes lost water during the event. Gordon said the main break was contained to just a few homes, not even the entire block.

“An eight inch water main broke and washed out part of the sidewalk along the side of the road,” he said.

Gordon expects everything to be fixed by the close of business. He does not expect it to happen again anytime soon.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps and Will Baker