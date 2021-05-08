Water issues in South Carolina

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- The General Manager advises the customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System residing in the Clearwater Heights Subdivision and the areas near that subdivision, that water service has been interrupted in order to perform system repairs.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the interruption

in service, the potential for contamination will exist.

Once water service is restored, those customers that experienced an interruption in their water service, or low water pressure, are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking, until further notice.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is presently

working with the water system to handle the problem.

If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at

(803) 593-2053.