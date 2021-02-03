Water boil advisory issued in Grovetown

GROVETOWN (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown is issuing this advisory due to a contractor breaking a water main at the front entrance to Reynolds Pond subdivision, which may be disrupting water supply or causing water pressure in parts of the water system to drop to very low levels.

The advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution – there is the potential a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure.

Areas affected include:

Reynolds Way

Corners Way

Reynolds Circle

Reynolds Court

In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, customers that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food.

During a Boil Water Advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for the following:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing food

Preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Drinking water for pets

Other activities such as clothes washing, dish washing and other uses can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly.

The City of Grovetown has done the appropriate testing to be confident that there is no longer a public health concern.

Customers will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted.

Once the Advisory is lifted you should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using for drinking or food preparation.