WATCH: Video shows NCPD, CPD officers saving unconscious woman from burning vehicle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Video shows officers with the North Charleston Police Department and Charleston Police Department saving an unconscious woman who was trapped inside a burning vehicle.

Pfc. Adrian Besancon was patrolling Palmetto Commerce Parkway Monday evening when dispatch alerted him about a two-vehicle crash near Patriot Boulevard.

Dispatch said one of the vehicles was on fire with juveniles trapped inside.

“Officer Besancon quickly arrived on scene and observed a crashed white sedan with the engine block on fire,” said NCPD. “The officer saw off-duty City of Charleston Police SRO Anthony Powell trying to open the front passenger side door.”

Besancon ran to the vehicle to assist and saw a passenger inside on the front seat who appeared to be unconscious.

They were unable to open the door because of damage to the vehicle, but the two officers and the victim’s mother were able to pull the victim through a broken window to a safe location.

The victim received medical attention on-site while Officer Besancon checked on the other driver involved in the crash.

The North Charleston Fire Department extinguished the fire.