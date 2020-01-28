WATCH: Uconn team pays tribute to Gigi Bryant

(CNN) – The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team honored Gianna Bryant Monday night.

The team laid out a jersey and flowers in honor of 13-year-old before their game against Team USA.

Players also wore messages paying tribute her on their sneakers.

Gianna and her father– NBA legend Kobe Bryant– were two of the victims in a deadly helicopter crash in California Sunday.

The teen was headed to a basketball game where she was expected to play.

Kobe Bryant made it no secret that his daughter wanted to play for the University of Connecticut.

The team later tweeted out a picture of the jersey and flowers calling Gianna “forever a husky.”

