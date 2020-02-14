WATCH | ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 trailer released

(CNN) – Netflix and the Duffer Brothers have given a Valentine’s Day present to fans of “Stranger Things.”

A new trailer for season four.

If you haven’t seen season three, stop reading, because the trailer answers a big question left hanging at the end of the previous installment.

It features a beloved character — Hopper — who seemed to be dead at the end of season three.

The teaser doesn’t include any details about when the new season will be released…but it’s still guaranteed to set social media on fire with speculation.

Latest Headlines: