WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) — The West Point Police Department placed one of its officers on administrative leave after security camera footage began to circulate through social media.

Homeowner Tomeshia Madden told WRBL Officer Bramblett threw one of her security cameras off into the bushes by her residence. She says when this footage was captured, officers were at her home to execute a search warrant for her son.

No one was home at this time; however, when Madden returned, she says her security camera had been removed from her porch, prompting her to report the incident to the West Point Police Department, as well as file a complaint with the department’s clerk.

The West Point Police Department released the following statement on the matter:

We have been made aware of a video circulating on social media involving one of our officers. Ofc. Bramblett has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. Nothing further at this time. The West Point Police Department

The footage Madden shared to social media received over 10,000 views. The video can be viewed below.

This is a developing case. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we continue to monitor this situation.