WATCH: DHEC looks into possible tattooing video at SC McDonald’s

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Video of a person possibly giving tattoos at a Laurens McDonald’s is making the rounds on social media.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

In the video, a person appears to be giving a tattoo while sitting at a booth inside the restaurant on Fleming Street.

DHEC officials said they’re aware of the tattooing incident within the McDonald’s and have been in contact with local law enforcement about it. They say local law enforcement will handle the case.

“DHEC refers complaints about unlicensed tattoo facilities to local law enforcement. This is because DHEC does not have statutory authority to take action against unlicensed tattoo facilities. State law limits DHEC’s authority to take action on a license and impose monetary penalties on the licensed tattoo facilities. To ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the public, DHEC does ensure complaints about unlicensed tattoo facilities are sent to local law enforcement for action as deemed necessary. A person who violates the S.C .Tattooing Law is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, must be fined up to 2,500 or imprisoned up to one year, both. DHEC has been in contact with the local law enforcement about this yesterday.” DHEC

A person who violates the S.C. Tattooing Law is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, must be fined up to $2,500 or imprisoned up to one year, both, according to DHEC.