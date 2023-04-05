AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Restaurants along Washington Road see tons of foot traffic during Masters week.

For Top Dawg Tavern, this is the first year they will get the full golf week experience.

The restaurant opened its doors just months before the pandemic hit. Its first tournament was patronless, and the second had limited patrons.

Even last year, many were still nervous about large groups, so Top Dawg Tavern didn’t see the full impact Masters Week has on local restaurants– until now.

“We definitely saw a big increase, but it wasn’t anything that we really expected. Now coming into this year we started off last week already and we saw a huge increase already in our sales. And it’s been absolutely amazing and fun,” said Anthony Harley, the restaurant’s General Manager.

Harley said they have learned a lot the last few years. This year, they are hosting events all week with what they are calling the Party at the 19th Hole.

“We will have live music every day. And we have an outside bar so you can have fun inside and outside. We have activities going on. There’s going to be some prizes. A deep Eddy’s Bar that’s coming on the 5th through the 9th,” Harley explained.

The Party at the 19th Hole continues Wednesday night with live music by Brandon Henson and Space Cowboys starting at 4 p.m.

Top Dawg Tavern is located at 2821 Washington Road next to World of Beer.

