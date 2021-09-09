Suspect search underway following Washington Road RaceWay robbery

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery at the RaceWay Gas Station at Washington Road and Stevens Creek Road.

According to dispatch the call came in around 7:30 Thursday morning.

Very little information is available at this time, but we do know nobody was hurt during the incident.

Deputies have set up a perimeter and there is an active search for the suspect. They advise motorists use caution if you are traveling in this area.

An bystander way struck by gunfire at the same location on August 26th.

The suspect in that shooting, Brandon Bland, is still being sought.