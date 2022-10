RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Richmond County

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the incident happened on Washington Road on Thursday, October 13.

The vehicle was being pursued by law enforcement when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed. The vehicle struck a tree, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The driver died at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled.

