Young Americans contributing to spread of COVID-19, health experts say

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Health experts report that younger Americans appear to driving a significant spread of COVID-19 in several states, and they’re urging Americans to heed their warnings.

Lawmakers on both sides the aisle are also urging Americans, especially young people, to listen to public health officials.

“We’ve got to get people to understand it’s just not over yet,” Rep. John Katko, R-New York, said.

Rep. David Cicilline said the coronavirus is no less deadly now than it was back in March.

“Wear a mask, avoid large crowds, and maintain proper social distancing,” he said. “It’s disturbing to see around the country young people, in particular, going to bars and restaurants and crowded areas.”

Rep. Tom Reed, R-New York, said there’s a lot at stake for Americans of all ages.

“You have to recognize that we don’t have a vaccine,” Reed said.

Dr. Kevin Pham with the Heritage Foundation warns that the average age of COVID-19 patients is declining, even as the number of cases continue to increase.

“It is disproportionately represented by those of younger people, so we can say with some certainty that – most of these cases are of the younger population,” Pham said.

Health officials blame it on the almost overwhelming urge among young Americans to return to a sense of normalcy.

Since Memorial Day, more young people have been out at crowded bars and gatherings, which health officials believe is contributing to the spread.

Emily Gee with the Center for American Progress said those young Americans are paying for it with their health.

“Whether we look at reports from the states or from hospitals … the average age of a COVID case is declining,” she said.

Even President Donald Trump is now on board.

“We are imploring young Americans to avoid packed bars and other crowded indoor gatherings,” Trump said.