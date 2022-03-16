WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJBF) — It has been a year since the fatal attack on three Asian-owned small businesses in Georgia killing 8 people with 6 of them being Asian-American women.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is pressing for federal law enforcement officials to implement the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

According to the release, Senator Ossoff pressed a senior FBI official on the Bureau’s work to implement the bipartisan act passed last year to strengthen partnerships with local law enforcement and prevent hate crimes against Asian American communities in a U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing.

The release also states that Senator Ossoff asked for reassurances on behalf of Georgians that progress is being made to protect targeted communities from hate crimes.

“This week, we’re marking the one-year anniversary of the brutal attack on three Asian-owned small businesses in the state of Georgia. Eight were murdered, six of them Asian American women. These attacks shocked and devastated my state and shook the whole country,” says Senator Ossoff.

According to the release, Ryan T. Young, FBI Intelligence Branch Executive Assistant Director, stated that the Department of Justice is coordinating with community outreach specialists nationwide to protect Asian Americans from violence.

