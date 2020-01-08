Senators weigh in on Iran situation after president’s address, classified briefing

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday with a message: No war, for now.

“The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it,” the president said.

His remarks came less than 24 hours after Iran launched missile strikes at an Iraqi military base that houses U.S. forces. No troops were harmed and there was only minimal damage to the military base.

The attack was retaliation for the American airstrike that ended in the death of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani.

The president says he has no regrets.

“He should have been terminated a long time ago,” Trump said.

The White House says it’s still deciding what its response will be to Iran’s latest attack. President Trump announced additional economic sanctions on the Iranian regime in his address Wednesday.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis says the president made the right decision on the Iran airstrike. In the days since the strike, 6,500 service members from North Carolina have been deployed to the Middle East.

“I really encourage everybody in North Carolina, if you know a military family, give them a call to check in on them,” Sen. Tillis (R-NC) said.

Both Tillis and Alabama Senator Doug Jones were called into classified briefings on the situation.

“I’m hoping that the administration will get more information to the American people about where this is, how they came to this decision and what our strategy is going forward,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said. “I think that still is an unanswered question.”

President Trump isn’t making any moves just yet but says the U.S. military is prepared for anything.