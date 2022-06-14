WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — With the latest announcement on a bipartisan gun reform bill, lawmakers weigh in on whether it is enough.

“The bill in and of itself is going to save thousands of lives. I have no doubt about that,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said.

House leaders say they are encouraged by an announced deal to pass a gun safety bill in the Senate.

“We look forward to the text,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said.

Jeffries says it is good to see the senate produce a bipartisan framework.

“Doing something to address the gun violence crisis,” Jeffries said.

The proposed legislation provides funds to improve mental health programs and school safety, something Rep. Pete Aguilar believes is essential.

“That’s what the house democratic caucus is concerned about. Will this save the lives of young people who are affected by gun violence,” Aguilar said.

Republican lawmakers are also welcoming the framework, but emphasize that they need to see the final version before providing their support.

“I just want to make sure that, you know, red flag and all this stuff doesn’t step on the second amendment. So I’ve got to see what they want,” Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) said.

Williams and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) believe the framework is already better than ideas offered only by Democrats.

“Speaker Pelosi’s approach has been to make it harder for law-abiding citizens to get guns. President Biden even talked about taking handguns away from people, so that is not the answer,” Scalise said.

Lawmakers emphasized that even though this framework doesn’t address all concerns, some action is better than nothing.