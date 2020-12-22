Biden Inaugural Chair says to stay home for his swearing-in as Trump supporters hold virtual ‘second inauguration’

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – No crowds, or large celebration. Next months’ inauguration is going to be unlike any other.

“I’ve watched these things for a long, long time, then all of a sudden you get to chair it and you’re in the middle of a pandemic let me tell you what that’s like,” SC Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said.

President elect Joe Biden’s longtime friend, South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn, is in charge of planning the inauguration during a global pandemic.

Clyburn says he’s had to tell his own family and friends asking him for tickets to stay home.

“There will be no tickets for the public. There will be only one ticket for members of Congress. That’s what makes this so surreal,” Clyburn said.

Clyburn isn’t just asking members of his family to stay home, he’s asking all Americans not to travel to Washington D.C.

“You can stay at home in your pajamas and be warm,” Clyburn said.

Clyburn said the Jan. 20 inauguration will be similar to this summers’ Democratic National Convention- largely online.

“So if you saw the National Democratic Convention or if you enjoyed it as I did then you will see this inauguration in the same way,” Clyburn said.

Biden’s inauguration isn’t the only thing going virtual.

President Trump’s supporters are planning their own virtual “second inauguration” on the same day.

The President is still fighting to overturn the election results and more than 25,000 of his fans have joined this private Facebook group.

No word on if President Trump plans to attend either event in person or online.