Washington DC students send over 1,700 notes to homebound seniors for Valentine’s Day

(ABC News) – Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to do good deeds all in the name of love, and a group of Washington, D.C.-based children did just that for homebound seniors.

Leading up to Feb. 14, the Department of Aging and Community Living partnered with more than 25 District of Columbia Public Schools and Public Charter Schools to deliver charming handmade cards to elder residents who may have limited mobility.

More than 1,700 personal notes have been delivered in addition to warm hugs and smiles from students.

Students from Charles Hart Middle School surprised the seniors at Colony House, a senior home in Washington, D.C., with personalized valentines on Feb. 13, 2019.Students from Charles Hart Middle School surprised the seniors at Colony House, a senior home in Washington, D.C., with personalized valentines on Feb. 13, 2019.Richard Williams/DACL

This is the fourth year the Cupid’s Kids Campaign has had students volunteer to dedicate their time in this way.

DC Department of Aging and Community Living Director Laura Newland told “Good Morning America” that “Mayor Muriel Bowser is laser-focused on combating senior isolation in the District. It’s something she’s been passionate about since the start of her administration.”

She continued: "Programs like Cupids Kids are helping us bring our younger generations into this conversation and teaching them about how they can be a part of the solution. We're proud to provide an introduction that will hopefully create lasting and impactful connections."

On Thursday, Newland and students from Charles Hart Middle School surprised seniors from Colony House, a senior home in northwest Washington, D.C., with personalized Valentine's.

Kaevon Jefferson, 11, from Ida B. Wells Middle School, created a card that read “Roses are red, violets are blue. I have a big heart — I hope you do too.”

Another participating student, Pedro Figuero’s card says “Happy Valentine’s Day. I hope this card can make you happy. I thought about my Grandma when I made this card.”

The students’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

“I just think it’s really nice, them giving back to the older people for everything that they’ve taught us as a youth, and for teaching young kids that they’re able to give back and support those — the elderly — and let them know that they’re not forgotten because they are older,” Principal Shirvon Smith of Apple Tree Schools — Lincoln Park, a participating school, told “GMA.”

After being visited by the students this week, Dorothy Waltower, 83, from the Colony House said, “Is this a family gathering? This sure is a surprise. Bless you all.”

With each Valentine’s Day card, seniors also received a blank “Thank You” and a postage-paid envelope addressed to the schools to encourage ongoing connections with students.

