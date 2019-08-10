SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that Washington County Sheriff Thomas Smith has died. We spoke with Washington County Commission Chairman Horace Daniel and he confirmed the news. Daniel told us that Sheriff Smith was found dead at his brother’s home this morning. He also said that he had been sick recently.

We are working to find out more information, including arrangements when they are made available.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Smith family and the Washington County community.