A grandmother in Virginia is looking for answers after her 7-year-old grandson woke up alone in a bus barn, and then tried to walk back to school. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Washington County public schools will shift to virtual learning on Friday, January 21st and will resume to in-person instruction on Monday January 24th due to the inclement weather being forecasted for the area.

Your individual schools will send home information explaining how your child will participate. All athletic events will be cancelled due to the unpredictability of this system.

If you have any questions, please reach out to info@wacoschools.org