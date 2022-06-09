SANDERSVILLE, GA ( WJBF) — Kenneth Spikes remembers the night shots rang out behind his home in Sandersville during a Freaknik themed concert at the Larry Mitchell Ball Park.

” Bullets could have come right through my house and I’m pretty sure it could have gone right thorough my house because the type of guns that shoot now, they’re spraying. It could have hit me my wife, my two grand boys or my daughter,” Spikes said.

According to deputies its not the first time there have been problems at the park.

“Over the past few years, it’s gotten ridiculous with all of the traffic, loud noise and all the problems at the park,” Sgt. Rudy Grant with Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

With two people dead, Grant says he hopes it will be the last.

“It just needs to be shut down. That’s the ultimate goal for what will need to happen at that park,” Grant said.

The county attorney is filing a lawsuit against the owners of the park to get it shut down.

” His intentions are to file for an injunction and temporarily shut this location down until it can be heard in superior court,” Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said.

The owners of the park are planning another event for July, but some hope it will be stopped before it can start.

” I am hopeful that the county attorney will have the paperwork drawn up so that event cannot happen,” Grant said.

Sheriff Joel Cochran said the lawsuit is a step forward toward a resolution.

” I think this is a good start in restoring peace for that community,” Cochran said.