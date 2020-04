WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Washington County is being forced to take action in efforts of maintaining the public’s health as priority in regards to COVID-19.

Officials have ordered a curfew of all non-essential travel from 10PM to 6 AM.



Anyone who violates this order will be charged with a misdemeanor and could receive a sentence of up to a year in jail and a one-thousand dollar fine.

Those who congregate in groups of ten or more will also be prosecuted.