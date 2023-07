AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted for malicious injury to property.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Kwarmaine Rashaad Lightsey was last seen near the 500 block of Howlandville Road of Warrenville, S.C.

Lightsey is described as Black male, 5 ‘7, and weighs 200 pounds.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1761.