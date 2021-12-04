WARRENVILLE, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a house fire that has
claimed the life of two people. It happened on Friday night shortly after 10 p.m. Fire crews
responded to a house fire on White Ash Street in Warrenville. The Coroner reports after the fire was extinguished, two victims were found inside the home. Positive identification of the victims are under investigation and both will be autopsied in Newberry. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.
Warrenville house fire kills two people
