WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken fire crews are on Railroad Street in Warrenville for a home engulfed in flames.

According to authorities, the emergency call came in about 6:45 Friday morning.

They tell NewsChannel6 that other nearby homes are also in danger.

No word on injuries or how the fire began.

Newschannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll share the latest details as they become available.