WARRENVILLE, South Carolina (WJBF) – A Warrenville family is receiving help from the American Red Cross after their home was damaged by a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the American Red Cross, disaster-trained volunteers are assisting seven people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs including food, clothing, and shelter.

With this, organizers with the Red Cross say that they are preparing families to act quickly through its year-round Home Fire Campaign and springtime Sound the Alarm efforts.

According to the Red Cross, during Sound the Alarm, volunteers meet with families by appointment throughout South Carolina to review fire safety for their household and practice their two-minute fire drill.

For families who are interested in learning how to make their home safer or for more information to become a disaster action team volunteer or to donate, click here.